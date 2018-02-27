Comcast's £22bn bid sets up battle with 21st Century Fox for Sky

US media giant Comcast has bid £22.1 billion to take over UK broadcaster Sky, setting up a battle for the company with Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox.

The owner of CNBC and Universal Pictures wants to snap up a majority stake in the Game Of Thrones broadcaster - more than 50% - and was confident a deal would be given the green light by regulators.

Such a move would place Sky at the centre of a full-blown takeover tussle, with Rupert Murdoch's Fox struggling to buy the 61% of the broadcaster it does not already own due to mounting regulatory hurdles.

The Comcast offer is £12.50 per share, which is 16% higher than Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox's bid of £10.75 per share.

It said the move would create a "leading content and distribution business in the UK and Europe".

Shares in Sky surged more than 18% in morning trading on the London Stock Exchange following the announcement.

Comcast chairman and chief executive Brian Roberts said Sky is "an outstanding company".