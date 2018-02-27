Donald Trump compares handling guns to golf and baseball as debate rages over US gun control

Donald Trump has suggested handling weapons is similar to being good at golf and baseball as the debate over arming teachers rages.

The president implied that teachers who can hit home runs and sink shots from four yards on the green would have the aptitude for handling weapons.

It comes as students continue to protest over gun control in the US following the Florida high school shooting.

On Monday, President Trump delivered fresh criticism of police officers who arrived at the scene of the attack as well as the security guard pre-deployed at the school.

And during a meeting with governors the president indicated he would have been willing to confront gunman Nikolas Cruz unarmed.

Scot Peterson, the pre-deployed officer, who was outside the school firing began but did not go inside, has defended his actions.

His lawyer said Mr Peterson believed the gunfire was coming from outside the school.