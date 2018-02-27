Duchess of Cambridge has surprise encounter with midwife who helped deliver Princess Charlotte

The Duchess of Cambridge shared a hug today with the midwife who helped to deliver Princess Charlotte.

Kate, who is expecting her third child in April, was reunited with Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent as she visited the London headquarters of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) to learn about their global health programmes.

It was announced today that she had become patron of the RCOG and the Nursing Now campaign.

Professor Dunkley-Bent, head of Maternity, Children and Young People at NHS England, said: "It was a surprise and an absolute pleasure to be reunited with Kate again today.

"Supporting families at the birth of their baby - including future kings and queens - is hugely rewarding and we're very grateful to have the Duchess of Cambridge's support for the nursing profession."