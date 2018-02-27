Freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall hits UK bringing treacherous road and travel conditions

Police are warning drivers of treacherous road conditions. Credit: PA

Police are warning of treacherous road conditions and travel disruption as heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures hit the UK overnight. Several centimetres of snow fell in eastern parts of the country and police warned of traffic accidents and blocked routes. Hundreds of schools have also been forced to closed due to the Baltic conditions. The Met Office said Kent and parts of the South East had already seen approximately 1cm of snow by 5am on Tuesday, while the North East, including Newcastle and Northumberland, had seen between 3cm and 4cm. Heavy showers were expected to continue throughout the morning and cripple much of the country's travel network.

Parts of the country saw several centimetres of snow as more is expected throughout the week. Credit: PA

Lincolnshire Police tweeted that they were already dealing with five collisions by 6.30am and said roads were "particularly hazardous". Merseyside Police urged people to take care while driving, and said the force had received reports of a crash on the M62 just before junction 5. And the North West Motorway Police tweeted that it was on the scene of a crash on the M6 eastbound at junction 5 after a car span across all three lanes and hit a tree. They later reported there were no injuries.

Drivers were stranded on the M20 stranded vehicles scattered all over the M20 London bound. Credit: Twitter/BradVXR

Highways England said the M20 in Kent had become blocked eastbound between junctions 8 and 9 by "a number" of stranded lorries and the A249 was shut due to a crash. Twitter user @BradVXR wrote: "Stranded vehicles scattered all over the M20 London bound between J9 and J8 - motorway is at a crawl." North Yorkshire Police warned roads around Harrogate and Craven were particularly treacherous. Vince Crane of the AA said: "With the sub-zero temperatures this week, drivers should allow extra time to properly de-ice the car and check their route before setting off - try to favour gritted roads if possible. "Accidents happen when people rush so when on the road, leave plenty of space behind the car in front and drive to the conditions."

Essex Police said a collision involving 17 cars took place on the A120 between Colchester and Elmsted Market. One person suffered minor injuries in the incident on the Clacton-bound carriageway, which occurred at 10am on Tuesday morning amid heavy snow.

A Virgin train leaves Newcastle Train station following heavy overnight snowfall. Credit: PA

TRAVEL DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS

Trains and planes have also been affected by the snowfall, with cancellations and disruptions on railway lines across the country. Southeastern, which operates in Kent, has cancelled dozens of trains, including several to London St Pancras, London Victoria and Cannon Street. National Rail Enquiries said customers using the following services should check ahead for delays or cancellations:

C2C

Greater Anglia

Great Northern

London Overground

Southeastern

Southern

South Western Railway

Standsted Express

TfL Rail

British Airways has cancelled several flights from Heathrow Airport, while easyJet warned disruption to its flights was expected. British Airways said in a statement it was preparing for adverse weather until March 2, saying it was "likely to affect some of our short-haul and domestic flights". It added: "It is likely at times we will have to proactively cancel some services and re-book customers on to alternative flights. "Customers on cancelled services can also claim a full refund if they no longer wish to travel. "We are sorry for the potential disruption to your travel plans and are doing all we can to minimise the effect the poor weather may have on our flights."

SCHOOL CLOSURES

School closures are in place in the following counties in England:

East Sussex - 62

Essex - 14

Kent - 131

Lancashire - 27

Norfolk - 36

North Yorkshire - 29

Staffordshire - 4

Surrey - 10

West Yorkshire - 22

Schools closed in Wales include:

- Conwy - 58

- Denbighshire - 35

- Flintshire - 40

- Gwynedd - 67

- Isle of Anglesey - 21

Despite the treacherous conditions, some social medias have reacted with delight waking up to snowy scenes.

Amber warnings for snow are in place for the South East and North East of England and the East Midlands until midday, while a yellow warning covering much of the country is in force until midnight. Forecasters are predicting 5cm to 10cm of snowfall for most areas of the UK, with up to 40cm possible for higher grounds in Scotland.

Liverpool commuters tackle icy conditions on Tuesday morning. Credit: PA

Met Office meteorologist Emma Sillitoe said: "During the rush hour there will still be some really heavy showers around, making their way towards London. "There will also be further disruption throughout the day as these showers become widespread across the country." Conditions are not likely to improve for several days, with forecasters warning that snow will continue well into the week.

Temperatures plummeted to minus 5C in the capital overnight. Credit: PA

An amber snow warning is in place for the North East of England and Scotland from 6am on Wednesday to 12pm on Thursday, with up to 40cm of snow expected to fall during that period. Forecaster Frank Saunders said parts of the country could see their "coldest spell of weather since at least 2013, and possibly since 1991". It is expected that the mercury could plummet to minus 15C by midweek where there is snow on the ground, rivalling temperatures forecast for parts of northern Norway and Iceland.

A snowy scene at Newcastle Quayside. Credit: PA