German cities set to ban diesel cars to reduce air pollution

German cities will be given the right to ban diesel cars as part of plans to combat air pollution.

The Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig ruled that the cities of Stuttgart and Dusseldorf will be allowed to ban diesel cars as part of environmental moves.

Campaigners have sued a number of cities in the country recently, saying they are duty-bound to cut excessive air pollution in order to protect people's health. Nitrogen oxide, or NOx, is emitted by diesel cars which causes breathing problems and thousands of deaths each year.

Many state employees fear enforcing bans could become an administrative nightmare.

Both Stuttgart and Dusseldorf will need to provide evidence that any ban would be proportionate to the aim of cutting emissions to the legal limit.

There would be no need for those cities which choose to ban diesel vehicles to compensate those who own cars which would fall foul of the new rules.