Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left in tears on This Morning as Simon Thomas recalls death of wife Gemma

Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas reduced Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to tears as he spoke on This Morning about the death of his wife.

Thomas's wife Gemma died in November, three days after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.

Appearing on the ITV morning programme, he spoke about the moment he told his eight-year-old son Ethan that his mother had died.

He said: "My heart was pounding. He (Ethan) went in to see her twice that day. I didn't tell Ethan she was going.

"I just said, 'Mummy is seriously ill', and I held him to her ear a couple of times and he said he loved her and (then) he went to play with his cousins.

"And I got home, and I thought I've just got to grab him, so I took him upstairs, and I looked into his deep brown eyes and said, 'Ethan, I'm really sorry, they couldn't make mummy better'.

"You can't dress it up. I just said, 'Mummy's died', and he collapsed on to the floor. I collapsed with him. I just held him. I would never wish that on my worst enemy."