In the icy grip of the Beast From the East

We're in the jaws of the Beast From The East - a term forecasters use to describe exceptionally cold air from Russia/Siberia brought in on easterly winds.

Last night we saw temperatures dropped to -9C to the top and tail end of the country and a few centimetres of snow fell across many northern and eastern counties - and it's just the start of a remarkably cold, wintry week.

Temperatures barely above freezing by day again and down to -10C or lower tonight.

There'll be a bracing windchill again blowing the snow around giving terrible visibility.