James Bond director Lewis Gilbert dies aged 97

Film director Lewis Gilbert has died at the age of 97.

The British filmmaker was best known for his work on James Bond, directing three separate films, including The Spy Who Loved Me.

Born in London in 1920, he also directed Educating Rita and Alfie - the film which made Michael Caine a star and earned Gilbert an Oscar nomination.

Gilbert will be "sorely missed", Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said.

They added: "It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of our dear friend Lewis Gilbert.

"Lewis was a true gentleman. He made an enormous contribution to the British film industry as well as the Bond films, directing You Only Live Twice, The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker.

"His films are not only loved by us but are considered classics within the series."