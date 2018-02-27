- ITV Report
Leaked Boris Johnson letter: Wrong to think there will be no Irish border
- Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Romilly Weeks
Boris Johnson has appeared to signal that the Government's approach to the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic could shift.
In a leaked letter, the Foreign Secretary appears to include an acceptance that Brexit could see the return of a border between the two.
In the memo leaked to Sky News, Mr Johsnon said the Government should focus on stopping the Irish border becoming "significantly" harder after Brexit.
In the letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Johnson said "it is wrong to see the task as maintaining 'no border"' but instead the aim was to stop the frontier becoming "significantly harder".
He continued that "even if a hard border is reintroduced, we would expect to see 95% + of goods pass the border (without) checks".
Commenting on the letter, a spokesperson for the Foreign Secretary said that it "points out there is a border now" and the paper was "designed to outline how a highly facilitated border would work and help to make a successful Brexit".
The leaking of the letter comes a day ahead of the EU's draft legal text of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, in which it is expected to set out arrangements for Northern Ireland to keep the same customs regulations as the EU if no other options are found.
However, the DUP are against this idea as it could effectively create a border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.
Sinn Fein are also against the proposal, with MP Chris Hazzard branding it a "duplicitous approach on a strategy around Brexit that sees the people of Ireland, our interest and our wellbeing as collateral damage in the Brexit process".
- Political Editor Robert Peston explains why he believes the question of the Irish border could be a "long, drawn out... and fraught" process
On Tuesday the Foreign Secretary received some criticism after he suggested that crossings of the border could be monitored by technology like travel between London boroughs.
In what he called a "very relevant comparison", Mr Johnson told the BBC's Today programme "there's no border between Camden and Westminster" adding the congestion charge was put in place without any need for border checks.
The document from the Foreign Secretary, entitled "The Northern Ireland/Ireland border - the Facilitated Solution", accompanies a "concept note" that "draws on Foreign Office expertise".
The leak comes a day ahead of the publication of the European Commission's draft text for the withdrawal deal.
This will include procedures for putting into operation the "alignment" of Northern Irish regulations with the EU rulebook, which will be needed if no technological solution is found to keep the border with the Republic open after Brexit.
The creation of a soft border within Ireland was a key step in moving on from the violence of the Troubles, but Brexit raises the prospect of checkpoints being introduced once again.
Whitehall sources insisted that there was agreement the task was not about "no border" but "it's about no hard border".
Mr Johnson's comparison of the issues over the Irish border with implementing the congestion charge in London was dismissed as "willful recklessness" and "unbelievable" by Labour MPs.
Boris Johnson made the comments as he dismissed concerns that leaving the customs union could lead to a hard border between the two countries.
Responding, Labour anti-Brexit MP David Lammy tweeted "God help us all this isn't just stupidity and ignorance but wilful recklessness", while Paul Blomfield said it was "unbelievable".
- ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen explains the issue of the Irish border
It is thought that Labour will bring the border issue to a vote in the House of Commons.
This could possibly be by amending the EU withdrawal bill in the Lords before it returns to the Commons. They would demand the UK remains in the Customs Union.
The result of that vote could be very close.
Over in Ireland, Sinn Fein MPs are coming under pressure to take their seats in Westminster for the first time in order to potentially swing the vote to keep the border open.
Though when ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen asked a Sinn Fein insider if they were even thinking about it he said "never, never, never, never".
A much more urgent problem for Theresa May is the DUP MPs who do take their seats in Westminster and who said on Tuesday that they will not support any deal that results in any kind of de facto border down the middle of the Irish Sea which is what the EU said in their December agreement there would not be.
However, there are fears that the EU's draft announcement may omit this issue as the EU sees it as problem for the UK to sort out.