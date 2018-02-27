Leaked Boris Johnson letter: Wrong to think there will be no Irish border

Boris Johnson has appeared to signal that the Government's approach to the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic could shift.

In a leaked letter, the Foreign Secretary appears to include an acceptance that Brexit could see the return of a border between the two.

In the memo leaked to Sky News, Mr Johsnon said the Government should focus on stopping the Irish border becoming "significantly" harder after Brexit.

In the letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Johnson said "it is wrong to see the task as maintaining 'no border"' but instead the aim was to stop the frontier becoming "significantly harder".

He continued that "even if a hard border is reintroduced, we would expect to see 95% + of goods pass the border (without) checks".

Commenting on the letter, a spokesperson for the Foreign Secretary said that it "points out there is a border now" and the paper was "designed to outline how a highly facilitated border would work and help to make a successful Brexit".

The leaking of the letter comes a day ahead of the EU's draft legal text of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, in which it is expected to set out arrangements for Northern Ireland to keep the same customs regulations as the EU if no other options are found.

However, the DUP are against this idea as it could effectively create a border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Sinn Fein are also against the proposal, with MP Chris Hazzard branding it a "duplicitous approach on a strategy around Brexit that sees the people of Ireland, our interest and our wellbeing as collateral damage in the Brexit process".