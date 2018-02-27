Liam Fox to warn against Labour plans for customs union post-Brexit

The international trade secretary Liam Fox is to hit back at Jeremy Corbyn's plans for the UK to join a new customs union with the EU after Brexit, saying it would be "a complete sell-out of Britain's national interests".

The prominent Brexiteer's warning comes a day after the Labour leader unveiled a shift in Labour's Brexit stance, confirming the party will back a UK-EU customs union to ensure tariff-free trade.

Mr Corbyn's initiative has set the scene for possible defeat for Theresa May in an upcoming Commons vote on the Trade Bill.

A leading Tory opponent of hard Brexit, Dominic Grieve, said "many" of his colleagues saw the customs union as an issue where they should be "pragmatic and not ideologically-driven".

And senior Tory backbencher Sarah Wollaston told the BBC: "There isn't a parliamentary majority for a hard Brexit," adding "there is going to have to be a compromise here".