May and Corbyn are closer on customs union than you think

Later this week, Theresa May will say she wants a "customs arrangement" - or what today’s FT brands, unfelicitously, "a European traded goods area" - with the EU, in apparent distinction to Labour's "new customs union".

How real and significant is the difference? And would either proposal find favour with the rest of the EU?

Both ideas are designed to obviate burdensome border checks on imports and exports - and are intended to prevent a peace-undermining re-establishment of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic, to reassure manufacturers that they will still be able to ship parts cheaply and easily to and from the rest of the EU, and to prevent huge traffic queues of lorries building up at Dover and other ports.

But the EU is likely to look askance at both what the Tories and Labour want.