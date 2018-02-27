Spice Girls to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding, Mel B confirms

The Spice Girls will attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Mel B has confirmed.

Scary Spice, as she is known, appearing on US talk show The Real also suggested the group may reunite to perform at the event.

When asked about the group singing at the wedding, Mel B threw paper to the floor and announced: "I need to go, I'm going to get fired."

Previously when asked if she knows anyone who will be attending, Mel B nodded during another interview.