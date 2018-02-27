- ITV Report
Spice Girls to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding, Mel B confirms
The Spice Girls will attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Mel B has confirmed.
Scary Spice, as she is known, appearing on US talk show The Real also suggested the group may reunite to perform at the event.
When asked about the group singing at the wedding, Mel B threw paper to the floor and announced: "I need to go, I'm going to get fired."
Previously when asked if she knows anyone who will be attending, Mel B nodded during another interview.
"I don't know if I should have said that," she said, before clarifying that "us five Spice Girls" have all received invites.
Asked what the invitation looked like by host Loni Love, Mel B - whose real name is Melanie Brown - said: "That's getting too personal if I actually describe it."
However, she did let slip that it came in a box before saying: "I'm not saying any more! I've said enough."