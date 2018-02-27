Syrian boy documents destruction of eastern Ghouta

With the United Nations attempting to secure a cease-fire in the rebel-held enclave of eastern Ghouta in Syria, one child has been documenting the destruction of his home.

Muhammad Najem, whose social media accounts identify him as a 15-year-old living in eastern Ghouta, has posted a number of videos showing the everyday reality of the civil war in Syria.

In one video a bomb can be seen going off in a neighbourhood behind him as he speaks to the camera.

In a call for help, he says to the camera in English: "Now you have seen footage of how they kill us. We will continue uploading to you to feel guilty. We are killed by your silence. Bashar al-Assad, Putin and Khomeini killed our childhood. Save us before it is too late."