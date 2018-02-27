Warzone lions rescued and rehoused in new home

Lions rescued from warzones have been rehoused at a new home in South Africa.

Simba, a lion rescued from Mosul Zoo, Iraq, but has now been taken to a sanctuary in South Africa to live out the rest of his life.

The lion is now getting used to his new surroundings in South Africa, learning a different way of life from what he was used to enclosed in Iraq.

Saeed, another lion, was rescued from Magic World zoo outside Aleppo, Syria, before being taken to the Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary.

Diana Bernas, al-Ma'wa shelter head animal keeper said: "When they both arrived, just because of the horrific conditions, they were the survivors and so many other animals died in those same conditions, they were completely dehydrated.

"Neither one of them came with open wounds which is really nice because we did receive other animals with open wounds from Syria. But it was just completely dehydrated and very, very skinny, where you could see all of their bones."

The animals have previously had to endure the various problems related to being in a area of conflict, such as the loud noises of shelling and poor conditions, so are relieved at their new surroundings.