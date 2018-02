A band of more persistent snow will move across northern England and Wales this morning.

By the late morning it will clear, however we will see some heavy snow showers, especially in the southeast.

Snow showers are likely in most parts by midday, and it will feel bitterly cold, with temperatures struggling to climb above freezing.

A top temperature of 4 or 5 Celsius (39 or 41 F) is expected in the far west, where it will be driest.