- ITV Report
-
'Without the NHS she wouldn't be here': Mother's thank you to hospital staff who saved baby born 12 weeks early
Born 12-weeks early, and weighing less than a bag of sugar, Charlotte Fookes' chances of survival were slim.
Charlotte was born by emergency caesarean, weighing just 1lb 8oz or a little over 500g, after a doctor noticed she had stopped growing in the womb.
But just six-months later, the little girl is happy and healthy and visiting the hospital where she was born in much happier circumstances.
Along with her mum, Katie, Charlotte has been back to Ipswich Hospital to thank the dedicated NHS staff there for saving her life.
"Thank you is never big enough," Ms Fookes said as she explained her gratitude for the work of the more than 40 staff who helped her tiny daughter.
"Without the NHS she wouldn't be here...
"The appreciation that I have for everybody for what they do...
"I talk to her [Charlotte] about them all the time."
Despite the pressures the NHS is under, staff say success stories such as Charlotte inspire them to keep going.
"It always makes me feel very humble when patients express their gratitude and it inspires me to work even harder," explains Dr Nishigandh Deole, a Consultant Obstetrician who treated Charlotte after noticing that she had stopped growing in the womb.
Ms Fookes has described Charlotte as a "gift" which she cannot thank the NHS enough for.