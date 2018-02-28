Boris Johnson says Irish border issue being used to 'frustrate' Brexit

Boris Johnson has accused Remainers of using the Irish border issue to try to "frustrate" Brexit as a fresh row brews over the terms of the UK's withdrawal.

The prominent Brexiteer said that concerns over a potential hard border were being used as an excuse to keep Britain "effectively in the single market, so we can't really leave the EU".

Brussels today published draft withdrawal treaty setting out plans for a Northern Ireland to remain aligned with Brussels if no other solution to avoid a physical barrier can be found.

Theresa May has insisted that another way forward can be found to resolve the issue.

But concerns were reignited after Mr Johnson sent a letter to the Prime Minister saying it was wrong to suggest there would be no border and the focus should be on ensuring it does not become "significantly" harder.

Today he insisted the Irish issue was being "used politically" as a tool to keep the UK within the customs union.

"I think the particular problems around the Irish border are being used to drive the whole Brexit argument and effectively to try to frustrate Brexit," he told reporters.