Deteriorating conditions

Mid-way through this extraordinary cold, wintry week and the conditions will deteriorate in the coming hours. Severe conditions through northern and eastern Britain - heavy snow with strong winds and blizzards will mean dangerous conditions, with a severe, dangerous situation through central Scotland. Blowing snow and blizzard conditions could well affect anywhere today and compact snow will give icy, slippy surfaces. Even with sunshine barely above -3C for some and a vicious windchill will make it feel unbearably cold.