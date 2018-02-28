Dutch supermarket launches plastic-free aisles

An Amsterdam supermarket is installing a plastic-free aisle as campaigners call for a similar concepts to be used in the UK.

Chain Ekoplaza will sell 700 separate items on this aisle at a new store in the Dutch city. Products such as meat, rice, sauces, dairy, chocolate, cereals, fruit and vegetables will be available to shoppers.

The idea was formed by environmental group A Plastic Planet, who says this is a landmark moment in the fight against plastic pollution.

Sian Sutherland, co-founder of A Plastic Planet, wants British retailers to copy the example shown by their Dutch counterparts.

Prime Minister Theresa May has recently announced plans to combat plastic waster in a 25-year environment plan, which includes encouraging plastic-free supermarket aisles.

Iceland, the supermarket, has promised to go plastic-free on all its own-brand products by 2023.

Ekoplaza says it will have a plastic-free aisle in all of its 74 stores across the Netherlands by the end of 2018.