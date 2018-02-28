Florida university where staff have guns viewed as template for arming teachers

Following the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School which left 17 students and staff dead, Donald Trump has repeated calls to arm school staff.

The President has argued that if some staff carried concealed weapons, it would make schools a "much harder target for attackers".

A Florida university has been viewed as a possible template for teachers who could potentially double up as armed guards.

Chris Owen is a teacher and college administrator at Southeaster University. He also carries a concealed weapon when on campus.

He believes there are many other teachers in the US who are ready to follow his lead: "You have people on campuses who say: 'I am ready, willing and able to step in, in the moment of an active shooter if you'll just train me'.

"I think you'll hear those voices rise in the weeks and months to come."