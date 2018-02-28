Heavy snowfall overnight as UK prepares for day of winter chaos

Heavy snowfall overnight is likely to cause rush hour chaos. Credit: Durham RPU

Heavy snowfall overnight has caused rush-hour chaos across the UK as the country prepares for another day of disruption. Many parts of the UK, including London, awoke to several centimetres of snow cover Wednesday. Weather warnings for snow are now in place for Scotland, the South East and North East for much of the day.

Heavy snowfall overnight Tuesday

Up to 40cm of snow expected in Scotland - people advised not to travel

Hundreds of schools in Scotland shut on Wednesday

Police warn of treacherous driving conditions

Rail companies expect delays and cancellations

This classic Mini crashed close to a cliff in County Durham. Credit: CDD Fire and Rescue

Police are continuing to warn of treacherous conditions after four people died in two collisions on Tuesday, believed to be related to the weather. Three people were killed in a crash with a lorry in Lincolnshire and another man died after a collision in Cambridgeshire. By the early Wednesday morning emergency had already reported having to rescue stranded vehicles and deal with crashes. One of these included a classic Mini which had crashed perilously close to a cliff in County Durham. Several roads were forced to shut overnight and remained closed into the early hours.

A bus battles through the snow in Whitley Bay. Credit: PA

Forecasters predict the East, South East and East Midlands could wake up to 15cm of snow after a night of freezing conditions. Hundreds of schools in Scotland have already announced they will close on Wednesday as a preemptive measure. East Dunbartonshire Council, City of Edinburgh Council, Falkirk Council, Fife Council, Scottish Borders Council, Stirling Council, Glasgow City Council, West Lothian Council and East Renfrewshire Council announced all schools in their areas would be shut because of dangerous conditions. It comes as the amber weather warning for snow remains in place for parts of Scotland and the North East between 6am on Wednesday and 6pm on Thursday.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Forecasters predict parts of Scotland could see up to 40cm of snow. A yellow warning covers most of the rest of England and Northern Ireland all day and into the evening, with up to 10-15cm expected. Highways England, which said it had received reports of numerous stranded lorries on Tuesday evening, said drivers on Wednesday should reduce their speed and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel. And commuters have been told to expect long delays on bus, rail and air travel services, while disruption to phone networks could also occur.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

TRAIN DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS Train services that have warned of delays include c2c, Greater Anglia and Stansted Express, ScotRail, Southeastern, Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express, South Western Railway, TfL Rail and London Overground, according to National Rail Enquiries. These delays could continue all the way into Friday.

c2c

Greater Anglia

Stansted Express

ScotRail

Southeastern

Southern

Thameslink

Gatwick Express

South Western Railway

TfL Rail

London Overground

Arriva Trains Wales

Cars blanketed with snow in Shawlands, Glasgow. Credit: PA

FLIGHTS AND AIR TRAVEL Gatwick Airport said that flights were operating "as normal" but advised passengers to check travel updates online. Heathrow Airport said that a number of its flights had been cancelled and urged passengers to keep across travel updates. Customers heading to Stansted Airport faced difficult journeys with delays and cancellations affecting the Stansted Express. London City Airport said that the adverse weather would also likely affect some of its flights. Glasgow Airport temporarily suspended operations to clear the runway.

Snow didn't deter some runners in Canary Wharf. Credit: PA

ROAD CLOSURES AND TAILBACKS