Temperatures fall to -12C

It'll remain unbearably cold with a ramped up windchill and for some of us - heavy snow and blizzards to give a severe situation through the night and into the morning. Further heavy snow and intense blizzards across the north-east of England and much of Scotland - here a red warning for the central belt of Scotland with serious, dangerous conditions. Temperatures falling to -12C with frozen ground, a deep frost and existing snow and slush turning icy and dangerously slippy. Tomorrow more blowing snow into the north of Britain and Northern Ireland. Elsewhere more cloud cover with fresh falls of snow through the midlands, southern England and Wales later - heavy snow, strong winds, blizzards and freezing rain will create widespread ice.