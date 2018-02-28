Three arrested over deadly Leicester shop explosion

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the explosion at a shop in Leicester which left five people dead.

Police said there remains no evidence that Sunday's explosion is "in any way terrorist related".

The men, who are all in their 30s, were arrested on Wednesday afternoon and are currently being questioned.

Leicestershire Police said the men are from East Anglia, the North West and the East Midlands.

In a statement the force said: "Police investigating the cause of the explosion and fire in Leicester on Sunday evening have arrested three men on suspicion of manslaughter...

"We acknowledge that the terrible events of Sunday night in Hinckley Road have attracted significant public, political and media interest...

"Whilst we will not disclose further details at this stage, we stress that there remains no evidence that the events of Sunday night are in any way terrorist related."