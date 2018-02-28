Trump aide Hope Hicks resigns from White House communications role

One of Donald Trump's most loyal aides, Hope Hicks, is resigning.

In a statement, the President praised his Communications Director for her work over the last three years, saying he would "miss having her by my side."

The news comes a day after Ms Hicks was interviewed for nine hours by the panel investigating Russia interference in the 2016 election and contact between Trump's campaign and Russia.

The 29-year-old acknowledged to a House intelligence panel that she had occasionally told "white lies" for President Trump, but said she had not lied about anything relevant to the Russia investigation.

The public relations professional who had no political background before working for the President, worked for Ivanka Trump, before Mr Trump asked her to serve on his campaign.

Ms Hicks served as Trump's one-woman communications shop during his winning campaign, beginning her time at the White House as director of strategic communications.

The former Ralph Lauren model occupied the desk closest to the Oval Office in the West Wing, and was a central participant in or witness to nearly every milestone and controversy of the Trump campaign and administration.

In a statement in which she wished Mr Trump and his administration "all the best", Ms Hicks said there were "no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump".