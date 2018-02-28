Was private equity to blame for Maplin's failure?

Maplin and Toys R Us have both gone bust on the same day, making comparisons inevitable.

Both companies are loss-making and had a terrible Christmas.

But the administrators at Maplin, PWC, seem much more optimistic of salvaging something than Moorfields do at Toys R Us.

Toys R Us has run up eye-popping debts with landlords, banks, suppliers and its pension schemes

Maplin’s debt burden is rather lower and its largest creditor is, curiously, Rutland Partners, its private-equity owner.

Rutland bought Maplin for £85 million three-and-a-half years ago and loaded the cost of the deal onto the business.

Rutland saddled Maplin with a giant loan and charged interest at an eye-popping 15% - it did so in the expectation the company would be able to make repayments. It couldn’t.

When Rutland bought Maplin is was narrowly profitable.