'We're stuck together' jokes Prince Harry as Meghan Markle joins the Royals for their first joint engagement

The future of the British Royal Family has been on show this morning as Meghan Markle gave a hint about what kind of role she intends to have as the news member of the Royal Family. Prince Harry and his fiancée also joked about the disagreements they've been having and what it was like being "stuck together" as a family. The prince's bride-to-be, Meghan Markle, appeared on stage alongside her future in-laws at their first joint royal engagement. The American actress, who will get married into the Royal Family in May, was attended an event to promote the Royal Foundation - the charitable arm of the younger royals.

Meghan Markle said she wanted to 'hit the ground running' after her wedding. Credit: PA

Ms Markle said she wanted to focus on women’s empowerment and joked about the disagreements she’s had with Prince Harry as they plan their future as a couple. Women and girls already “have a voice” she said, but people need to be encouraged “to listen” to them. Ms Markle said she wanted to “hit the ground running” after her wedding in May. The couple said they were “pretty tied up” with planning their big day and they laughed nervously when asked about what it was like working together. Prince Harry joked that the disagreements come “so thick and fast” he couldn’t remember them all and said of working together as a family with his brother and sister-in-law: “We’re stuck together for the rest of our lives.” The foundation currently has the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry as its Patrons. After the wedding, Meghan Markle will join as the court Patron.

Prince William pictured delivering a speech at the forum. Credit: PA