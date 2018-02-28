- ITV Report
What customers need to know after the collapse of Toys R Us and Maplin
Two of the UK's biggest retailers have crashed into administration, plunging thousands of jobs and stores in jeopardy.
But what do customers of Toys R Us and Maplin need to know?
We explain.
Toys R Us
- Most of the stores remain open for the time being and vouchers and gift cards are being honoured
- But customers are being warned to spend these sooner rather than later as stores could close suddenly, with no warning
- No refunds can be given for the balance of the gift cards
- There will be no refunds on products, but exchanges will be given if customers have a "valid proof of purchase" - such as a receipt - and the product is not opened and in a resalable condition
- Customers can exchange or return faulty goods in accordance with their statuary rights following the company's policy
- If you have a Time to Pay agreement and have not collected your goods, then you should pick these up as soon as possible
- Customers who have not settled their Time to Pay agreement but have picked up their products need to visit their nearest store by Sunday March 11 to pay the balance or to buy goods in store that "exceed the value of the deposit"
- No cash refunds will be made for deposits paid before the administration
- All online click & collect orders made will be honoured as long as stock is available. Customers have been advised to pick up their goods as soon as possible
- Online trading at Toys R Us stopped at 10am on Wednesday, meaning no new online or click & collect orders can be made
- Administrators Moorfields said no new loyalty cards will be issued and discount coupons cannot be exchanged for loyalty points because of the "substantial discounting" in stores
- If you do plan buying products in store and spend more than £100, make sure you use a credit card as you'll be able to make a claim against your credit card company under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act if anything goes wrong
Maplin
- Administrators PwC said there are no immediate plans to close any stores or make any redundancies - although this will remain under review
- Outstanding customer orders will be delivered as usual
- The administrators are currently assessing the status of gift cards, but gift cards will continue to be honoured in stores and online in the meantime
- Again, if you spend more than £100 in store, put it on a credit card to ensure it is covered