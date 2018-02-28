The prime minister's precarious position as Brexit negotiations reach a critical juncture

So here is some logical deduction on Tuesday's Brexit events. Please feel free to tell me where I am getting it wrong.

1) If the leaks of the draft agreement on the EU divorce/transition deal are right, there is no way the UK government can accept a legally binding pledge to put a border in the middle of the Irish sea, rather than in the middle of the island of Ireland, in any circumstances. Apart from anything else, the DUP won't let them.

2) The government needs a transition deal, otherwise business leaders are really going to start to worry.

3) The Labour Party's conversion to a Customs Union means there will almost certainly be a vote on the matter in the House of Commons at some stage in the next three or four months (possibly on the EU Withdrawal Bill, which could be amended in the Lords). It seems more than possible the government will lose this.