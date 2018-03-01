Abused UK child migrants 'need compensation' over 'flawed' Government emigration scheme

Children sent to live abroad in the aftermath of World War Two were exposed to sexual violence and other threats during a "fundamentally flawed" Government programme, a report has concluded.

Around 2,000 young people from the UK who were relocated to countries including Australia and New Zealand should now be "offered compensation".

Britain's child migration programmes mainly dealt with people from care or poor backgrounds.

But successive UK governments, which played a "central role" in the policy after the war, "failed to ensure that there were in place sufficient measures to protect children from sexual abuse".

The latest findings were made by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse.