- ITV Report
Acid to be classed as 'highly dangerous weapon'
Acid is to be classified as a "highly dangerous weapon" under new sentencing guidelines, after a surge in acid attacks.
The Sentencing Council says corrosive substances, such as acid, which is used to cause injury or for a person to have the intention of causing injury, is classed as a "highly dangerous weapon".
Also under the new guidelines published on Thursday, under-18s could face tougher punishments if they film their crimes to post them on social media.
Public concern over the use of acid as a weapon has intensified following a flurry of incidents.
The Home Office said it was making good progress on implementing its action plan to tackle the use of corrosive substances in violent attacks.
A spokesman added: "We will shortly announce our response to last year's consultation on new legislation banning sales of corrosives to under 18s and introducing a new offence for possessing corrosive products in a public space.
"In the meantime we have put in place a set of voluntary commitments with retailers to restrict access to most harmful products."
In January some retailers agreed not to sell products containing harmful levels of corrosive substances to under-18s in an attempt to stop acid being used as a weapon.
Government proposed legislation will prevent minors from purchasing products which contain potentially harmful levels of acid.
The ban will see under-18s unable to buy the following products:
- Products that contain sulphuric acid such as drain cleaners/unblockers
- Products that contain hydrochloric acid (10% and over) such as brick and patio cleaners
- Products that contain sodium hydroxide (12% and over) such as paint strippers