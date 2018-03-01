Acid to be classed as 'highly dangerous weapon'

The Sentencing Council says corrosive substances, such as acid, which is used to cause injury or for a person to have the intention of causing injury, is classed as a "highly dangerous weapon".

Acid is to be classified as a "highly dangerous weapon" under new sentencing guidelines, after a surge in acid attacks.

Also under the new guidelines published on Thursday, under-18s could face tougher punishments if they film their crimes to post them on social media.

Public concern over the use of acid as a weapon has intensified following a flurry of incidents.

The Home Office said it was making good progress on implementing its action plan to tackle the use of corrosive substances in violent attacks.

A spokesman added: "We will shortly announce our response to last year's consultation on new legislation banning sales of corrosives to under 18s and introducing a new offence for possessing corrosive products in a public space.

"In the meantime we have put in place a set of voluntary commitments with retailers to restrict access to most harmful products."

In January some retailers agreed not to sell products containing harmful levels of corrosive substances to under-18s in an attempt to stop acid being used as a weapon.

Government proposed legislation will prevent minors from purchasing products which contain potentially harmful levels of acid.

The ban will see under-18s unable to buy the following products: