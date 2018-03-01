Boy, 14, charged with murder after teenager stabbed to death

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in London on Valentine's Day.

The teenager is the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the death of Lord Promise Nkenda.

A murder investigation was launched after police were called to reports of a teenager suffering stab wounds in Goldwing Close, in east London, shortly after 8pm on February 14.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene half an hour later.

Two 17-year-old boys have previously appeared in court charged with murder and robbery and were remanded into custody.

Another 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and was later bailed to a date in mid-March.

The 14-year-old will appear at Stratford Youth Court on Friday.

Anyone with information on the stabbing should contact the Met Police's Homicide and Major Crime Command incident room on 020 8345 3775 or via 101 quoting reference 8884/14Feb.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.