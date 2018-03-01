Businessman Matthew Cobden found guilty over Ferrari crash that killed 13-year-old Alexander Worth

Matthew Cobden, 39, was giving a lift to a teenager when he lost control. Credit: PA

A businessman has been found guilty of causing the death by careless driving over a Ferarri car crash which killed a 13-year-old boy. Matthew Cobden, 39, lost control of the £1.2 million vehicle after offering a ride to teenager Alexander Worth in North Warnborough, Hampshire. The car hit a post and overturned in the accident. Neither Cobden nor Alexander were were wearing seat belts. and both were thrown from the vehicle. He was convicted by a majority verdict of 10 to 2.

The trial heard that Cobden, who runs a storage business for classic cars, had been moving the Ferarri when he was approached by Alexander and his mother's partner. The pair asked if they could have a photograph of teenager with the Ferrari, at which point Cobden offered to give him a ride in the car. Cobden had claimed the supercar "accelerated uncontrollably" in a farm lane. But Thomas Wilkins, prosecuting, said the crash was down to "simple driver error - in other words, Mr Cobden's driving fell below that required of a careful and competent driver."

