Medical cannabis oil trial 'being considered' by government to help six-year-old with severe epilepsy

A trial using cannabis oil to help a six-year-old boy with a rare, severe form of epilepsy is being considered by the government.

Alfie Dingley suffers 20 to 30 seizures each day - but his parents say that during a five-month visit to the Netherlands, where they could be legally prescribed cannabis oil to treat him, they only occurred every 27 days.

They also reduced in severity and length.

Until now, the Home Office has refused requests to allow them to treat him with the substance at home in the UK - but on Wednesday, a spokesman confimed that the government had proposed a three-month trial for Alfie.

His mother, Hannah Deacon, said she believed it was the right thing to do.