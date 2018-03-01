Duke of Cambridge to make historic visit to Palestine in Middle East tour this summer

Prince William is to become the first member of the British Royal Family to visit the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Kensington Palace has announced that the Duke of Cambridge will tour the region in the summer and make official stops in Israel, Jordan and Palestine.

Royal officials would not give a reason for the tour other than it came at the request of the Foreign Office.

A statement from the Palace said the visit “has been welcomed” by all three authorities, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Members of the Royal Family have been to the region before – but not on an official tour.