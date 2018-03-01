Fierce windchill to end the week

The first day of March but it's Day 4 of the Deep Freeze - it could well be our coldest March day on record. More heavy snow, blizzards and an intense windchill for the north and south-west. Significant, heavy snow and intense blizzards highlight a serious situation across the West Country and south Wales with a red warning through the night and tomorrow morning. All of us will be numbingly cold with a relentless windchill. Expect frozen ground and a deep frost with widespread ice and dangerous slippy surfaces.