Intense blizzards & extreme windchill

The first day of March but it's Day 4 of the Deep Freeze - it could well be our coldest March day on record. More heavy snow, blizzards and an intense windchill for many. The most severe conditions expected across the north and south-west, heavy heavy snow and blizzards and an amber warning in these areas. A serious situation across the West Country and south Wales with a red warning issued through today and the night. Here the snow and blizzards will be most extreme. All of us will be numbingly cold with a brutal windchill making it feel as cold as -10C. Frozen ground and deep frost with widespread ice and dangerous slippy surfaces. Tonight, little let up.