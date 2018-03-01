- ITV Report
-
Shocking scale of sexual violence at universities exposed
- Video report by ITV News National EditorAllegra Stratton
Almost two-thirds of students and graduates at British universities have experienced sexual violence, shocking new figures have revealed.
In research exposing the full scale of the problem for the first time, campaign group Revolt Sexual Assault and The Student Room found that 62% had suffered sexual assault or harassment or both while studying.
They spoke to just under 5,000 current and past students, both male and female, from more than 150 UK institutions.
And an ITV News investigation has found that the highest number of reported rapes, assaults and harassment took place at the University of East Anglia - with 135 incidents over the past five years.
The second highest number was at the University of Surrey, which had 40 reports.
But, according to the research, only a fraction of those who experienced sexual violence - around 6% - said they had reported their experience to the university, and just 10% to police.
Revolt Sexual Assault was founded by Hannah Price, who said she had suffered everything from harassment to rape while studying herself - but said she had not reported the rape to the university, because she felt she couldn't.
She waived her right to anonymity in order to speak out about her experience.
She set up Revolt Sexual Assault to try to "bridge the gap" between institutions and student sexual attack survivors.
Universities with the highest rates of reported rape, sexual assault and harassment over the last five years:
- 135 - University of East Anglia
- 40 - University of Surrey
- 38 - Swansea University
- 34 - Middlesex University, London*
- 29 - Kingston University*
- 28 - Keele University, Staffordshire
- 27 - University of Kent*
- 27 - Nottingham Trent University
- 26 - Durham University, Durham and Stockton-on-Tees
- 26 - University of Liverpool
- 25+ - University of Bristol*
- 24-36 - Lancaster University
- 21 - University of Essex*
- 20+ - Northumbria University, Newcastle upon Tyne
- 20 - University of Edinburgh
- 20 - University of Bath
- 20 - Loughborough University
- 20 - University of York*
- 19 - University of Chester, Chester and Warrington*
- 18 - University of Bedfordshire, Luton and Bedford
- 18 - Sheffield Hallam University
- 18 - University of Stirling, Bridge of Allan*
* Universities which provided data by academic years
The survey found that just 6% of those who had experienced sexual violence reported it to their university, and just 10% to police.
When asked why, more than half said they didn't feel it was serious enough, while 35% said they felt ashamed.
Only 2% of those who experienced sexual assault or harassment both reported it to their university and were satisfied with the process.
A spokesman for Revolt Sexual Assault said: “We want to see a uniform national response to what now must be recognised as a nation-wide issue – an enforced and consistent standard of care implemented across the higher education sector, with student survivors at its heart.”
In response, a spokesman for Universities UK - which represents institutions across the country - said the findings showed there was "work to do" to tackle the problem.
Sir Michael Barber, the Chair of Office for Students (Regulator of Universities) said the findings were "concerning".
"Every student is entitled to a good learning experience and social experience, and the survey is disturbing because there are large numbers of young women saying there is a problem with sexual harassment," he said.
"Perhaps even more concerning is that a large proportion of them are really reluctant to report that - and those are problems we need to address."