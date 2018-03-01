Snowstorm: Britain's Big Chill - Tonight

The predicted blast of Siberian weather has gripped Britain, and forecasters say we’re potentially facing the lowest temperatures for 25 years.

Freezing temperatures and heavy snow have been taking their toll, with chaos on the roads, thousands of school closures, disrupted trains and flights, and even troops called out to help.

In Snowstorm: Britain's Big Chill on ITV at 7.30pm, Helen Skelton investigates how the ‘Beast from the East’ is affecting Britain, and why the weather is still catching us out.

Credit: ITV / Tonight

Many organisations are providing important practical advice on how to stay safe in the current weather conditions:

The Met Office have been issuing Red, Amber and Yellow weather warnings all across the country. Keep yourself updated on the latest weather warnings, and do not make any unnecessary journeys. The Met Office website provides full details of latest weather warnings.

If you have a journey planned on public transport, check the latest information about disruption to services before you leave. The National Rail website provides up to date information about train disruption.

The NHS provide advice for elderly and vulnerable people, and babies, in cold weather. This includes heating your home to at least 18 degrees celsius, keeping doors closed to block out draughts, and getting your heating system regularly checked by a qualified professional. Read more about NHS cold weather advice here.

With the temperature dropping to below freezing, keep your heating on at night to stop pipes bursting. The Water Safe website provides winter boiler advice, including what to do if a pipe freezes or bursts.

You may be entitled to a cold weather payment if you’re getting certain benefits. The payment is £25 for each seven day period of very cold weather. You can find out more and find out if you are eligible on the government website.

If you were born before 5th of August 1953 you could be entitled to a Winter Fuel Payment of between £100 to £300 to help towards paying your winter heating bill. Read more on the government website to see if you are eligible.

Snowstorm: Britain’s Big Chill is on ITV at 7.30pm on Thursday 1st March.