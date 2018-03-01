Travel chaos predicted for Thursday as 'Beast from the East' meets Storm Emma

Britain is braced for another day of freezing temperatures, "blizzard-like conditions" and ice on Thursday, despite March 1 marking the start of meteorological spring.

The wintry weather is expected to create a third day of travel chaos and school closures, anyone hoping to catch a flight or train is advised to check before starting their journey.

The Met Office has predicted further widespread snowfall on Thursday as the "Beast from the East" - the cold air from Siberia which has brought the snow seen in recent days - meets with Storm Emma rolling in from the west.

The red alert - the most serious weather warning - issued for Scotland on Wednesday, will remain in place until at least 10am on Thursday, with up to 16in (40cm) of snow expected in some areas.

As well as the red alerts north of the border, amber snow warnings have also been issued for the north-east of England and the central belt of Scotland, in place between 10am and 8pm on Thursday.