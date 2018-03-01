- ITV Report
Travel chaos predicted for Thursday as 'Beast from the East' meets Storm Emma
Britain is braced for another day of freezing temperatures, "blizzard-like conditions" and ice on Thursday, despite March 1 marking the start of meteorological spring.
The wintry weather is expected to create a third day of travel chaos and school closures, anyone hoping to catch a flight or train is advised to check before starting their journey.
The Met Office has predicted further widespread snowfall on Thursday as the "Beast from the East" - the cold air from Siberia which has brought the snow seen in recent days - meets with Storm Emma rolling in from the west.
The red alert - the most serious weather warning - issued for Scotland on Wednesday, will remain in place until at least 10am on Thursday, with up to 16in (40cm) of snow expected in some areas.
As well as the red alerts north of the border, amber snow warnings have also been issued for the north-east of England and the central belt of Scotland, in place between 10am and 8pm on Thursday.
From 12pm on Thursday until 8am on Friday an amber snow and ice warning has also been issued across south-west England and south Wales.
On top of these, yellow snow warnings have been issued for vast swathes of southern, central, and northern England, Northern Ireland and Wales - in place for most of Thursday.
Both Edinburgh and Glasgow airports have said a number of flights will be cancelled or delayed on Thursday, and urged people to check before they travel.
Police are continuing to warn of treacherous conditions created by the freezing weather and have advised people to avoid driving if they can, after four people died in two crashes on Tuesday, believed to be related to the weather.
Three people were killed in a crash with a lorry in Lincolnshire and another man died after a collision in Cambridgeshire.
While on Wednesday, a man in his 60s died after he was pulled from a freezing lake in London.
On Wednesday night, hundreds of people stranded on the M80 in Scotland faced the prospect of being stuck in their cars overnight, after heavy snow hit the region.
The Met Office predicted highs of -1C (30F) for many places on Thursday, while on Wednesday, the highest temperature recorded in the country was a measly 1.7C (35F) recorded in Katesbridge, County Down, while the coldest was -5.3C (22.5F) in Braemar, Aberdeenshire.
With wintry weather expected to continue until the end of the week, weather warnings have been issued for the coming days:
- Red and amber alerts will remain in place for eastern Scotland and north-east of England until at least 10am Thursday
- Amber alerts for south Wales and south-west England have been issued for Thursday
- Widespread snow and ice is predicted for Friday with an amber alert continuing in the south-west
- Weather warnings decrease in severity to yellow on Saturday, but more snow is possible
- Sunday will see conditions ease in some areas, though snow could still be forcast for Scotland