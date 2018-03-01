'You listen to us now': Putin boasts of Russia's new 'invulnerable' nuclear weapons

"No-one has listened to us. You listen to us now."

They were the ominous words from Russian President Vladimir Putin when announcing an array of new strategic nuclear weapons that he claims cannot be intercepted.

In a state-of-the-nation speech in Moscow, the Mr Putin said the weapons include a nuclear-powered cruise missile, a nuclear-powered underwater drone and a new hypersonic missile.

He said the creation of the new weapons has rendered Nato's US-led missile defence "useless", and means an effective end to what he described as Western efforts to curb Russia's development.

"I want to tell all those who have fuelled the arms race over the last 15 years, sought to win unilateral advantages over Russia, introduced unlawful sanctions aimed to contain our country's development: all that you wanted to impede with your policies has already happened," Mr Putin said.

"You have failed to contain Russia."

The announcement comes as Mr Putin is set to easily win another six-year presidential term in the March 18 election.

He said that the nuclear-powered cruise missile tested last autumn has an unlimited range as well as high speed and manoeuvrability, allowing it to pierce any missile defence.