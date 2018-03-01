- ITV Report
-
Woman 'tried to kill lookalike friend with poisoned cheesecake to steal her identity'
A Russian woman tried to kill her friend with poisoned cheesecake and staged her body as a suicide in an attempt to steal her identity, police in New York say.
Viktoria Nasyrova, 42, allegedly targeted a friend who shared a striking similarity in looks by offering her a cake laced with strong tranquilisers before making off with the unconscious woman's identity documents.
Both women were were US-based Russians with dark hair, the same skin complexion, said police.
The 35-year-old victim, Olga Tsvyk, said the last thing she remembered after eating the cake was passing out at her home in Queens, New York, as Nasyrova sat next to her.
The following day Ms Tsvyk was found by a friend, dressed in lingerie and unconscious in bed surrounded by pills in a scene apparently staged as a suicide.
After treatment in hospital, she realised that her passport and employment card were missing, along with cash and a ring.
Police then tested the cake and found that it contained phenazepam, a powerful Russian tranquiliser.
Nasyrova, of Brooklyn, was caught by police in March this year and has been charged with offences including attempted murder, burglary, assault.
If convicted, she faces up to 25 years in prison.
Nasyrova is also facing accusations of murder in her native Russia over the death of Alla Alekseenko, 54.
She is said to have fled Russia to New York to escape police, who say the murder was motivated by money. She has denied the allegations of murder in an interview.