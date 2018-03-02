Why rising temperatures in the Arctic could be causing Britain's extreme weather

Scientists believe there is a direct link between rising temperatures in the Arctic Circle and the extreme weather gripping the UK.

They say climate change has disrupted the so-called Polar Vortex - the weather system that normally flows around the North Pole - making it much milder in the Arctic Circle and much colder in Britain.

Temperatures between -20 and -30 would be commonplace at this time of year in the Arctic Circle but today it is -9.

ITV News Dan Correspondent Dan Rivers has visited Svalbard, one of the world's northernmost inhabited areas.