Can Theresa May’s plan make UK richer?

There is nothing that the prime minister said just now that would change the predictions of the government's own economists that Brexit will see the UK becoming a bit poorer than it would otherwise be over the coming 15 years.

It is true that they have not yet modelled her desired version of our future economic relationship.

But what she outlined would give us inferior market access compared with Norway and superior access compared with Canada.

So, on the government’s own modelling, UK GDP would be between two and five per cent smaller by the 2030s.

Which is not to say their economists are the kosher oracle. But they are her official soothsayers. So there is something slightly weird in the PM announcing a plan she's aware will make us poorer.

That said she has been braver than some thought she might be in trying to mitigate the costs of Brexit.

She has, for example, said the UK will apply to be members of EU agencies regulating medicines, aviation and chemicals.