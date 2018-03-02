'Desperate' passengers left stranded on broken down train with no water, food or heating for over 12 hours

Passengers were left stranded for more than 12 hours without food, water or heating after two South Western Railway trains broke down.

The 17.05 Waterloo to Weymouth and 18.24 Southampton to Poole services both broke down separately on Thursday.

After merging and becoming one service, the train stopped again near to Christchurch where passengers were not released until after 6am on Friday.

One commuter, Paula Baker, sent a desperate video message pleading for help, which was filmed in the dark after the service lost electricity.