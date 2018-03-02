Diesel cars still polluting above legal limit, campaigners warn

Dozens of new models of diesel cars emit harmful nitrogen oxide pollution that exceeds the latest pollution standards, campaigners warn.

Results from "on-road" test results for new Euro 6 diesel models approved for sale in the months before new pollution limits came into force showed half were more polluting than would soon be allowed, Greenpeace said.

The environmental group claimed the results undermined industry claims that new diesels were the "cleanest in history".

But the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which represents the UK automotive industry, said it was "false and inaccurate" to claim that car makers were breaching emissions rules.

Tougher on-road tests were introduced in the wake of the 2015 dieselgate scandal over Volkswagen installing "defeat device" software to cheat emissions tests in the lab.

New nitrogen oxide limits reflecting the on-road tests did not come into force until September 2017, and were around double the previous maximum levels for Euro 6 vehicles based on lab testing.

Unearthed, Greenpeace's investigative news arm, obtained and analysed a data detailing the nitrogen oxide emissions from on-road tests of cars approved for sale between April 2016 and September 2017.

It suggests 48 out of 94 diesel models from big selling European brands were above the limits brought in shortly afterwards, and two-thirds were well above the original Euro 6 limits based on lab tests.