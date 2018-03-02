Harvey Weinstein 'casting couch' statue unveiled in Hollywood

Casting Couch is a collaborative work between a Los Angeles street artist known as Plastic Jesus and Joshua 'Ginger' Monroe. Credit: AP

A golden statue of a bathrobe-clad Harvey Weinstein, seated regally atop a couch with an Oscar in hand, took up temporary sidewalk residence close to the site of Sunday's Academy Awards. Casting Couch is a collaborative work between a Los Angeles street artist known as Plastic Jesus and Joshua 'Ginger' Monroe, designer of 2016's nude Donald Trump statues placed in major US cities.

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment.

The life-sized Weinstein sculpture, displayed on Thursday on Hollywood Boulevard, aims to spotlight the entertainment industry's sexual misconduct crisis and the disgraced studio mogul's role in it, Plastic Jesus said. "There's so much about Hollywood that's great and celebrated in the Oscars, but there's also this underbelly of darkness within the industry that we often sweep under the carpet or ignore," said Plastic Jesus, formerly a London-based photographer.

Artist Plastic Jesus sitting on his 'casting couch' sculpture. Credit: AP

The phrase "casting couch," used to describe the demand of sexual favours for work, may seem a relic of a bygone era but is "still very much a part of the Hollywood culture," he said. Plastic Jesus said he and Monroe first considered a standing Weinstein statue but quickly decided to incorporate a chaise lounge. The project, made of fibreglass and acrylic resin, was in the works for two months. It will be on display this weekend, weather permitting. Visitors to the sculpture were sitting next to the faux Weinstein and taking selfies, turning it into an interactive instalment, Plastic Jesus said. It also expands the symbolism, he said.

The Weinstein sculpture holds a replica of an Oscar. Credit: AP