How to fix your condensing boiler if it breaks down in the cold

With temperatures across the UK firmly below freezing, many condensing boilers have stopped working, leaving people freezing in their homes.

Plumber Chris Goldie told ITV News that this is because many appliances in the UK are not designed to withstand temperatures below -4C (25F), and many condensing boilers have pipes on the outside of homes.

Even pipes which are insulated are freezing in the sub-zero temperatures, Mr Goldie explained.

He continued that in the past two days he has taken 45 calls from people with this issue, but luckily no plumber is required to fix it and the problem can be solved, often just with a kitchen kettle.

"While it's good for us, getting call-outs, it doesn't feel right when it's so simple to fix," Mr Goldie said.

"All it takes is a hot kettle," he added.

Mr Goldie, who runs Stark Contract Services, explains that the pipes can be unfrozen simply by pouring boiling water on them, or as a last resort, by cutting the pipe beneath its elbow to allow water to escape.

Once the ice blockage is removed, the boiler should start working again.