Is Theresa May in time to rescue EU trade talks?

It is a big moment for the PM and the UK at lunchtime when she sets out how she sees the UK’s future commercial relationship with the EU.

The twin big fears that she - and the rest of us - will have is whether her plan has come too late to significantly influence the rest of the EU and if it has been shaped too much by what holds her cabinet and party together, rather than what EU leaders would see as a sensible starting point for talks.

In other words, the risk is that when EU leaders announce the negotiating guidelines for trade talks in just three weeks, these will reflect the Michel Barnier/Donald Tusk entente.

That could mean that because of May’s red lines on the ECJ, migration, the right to negotiate third-party trade deals, and so on, the best the UK should get is a shallow and narrow free trade deal, modelled on Canada’s.