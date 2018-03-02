- ITV Report
-
Oscars 2018: Academy Awards hopes for 'less drama' after last year's gaffe
Video report by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar
The Oscars are no doubt hoping for an uneventful, gaffe-free show this year, but the 90th Academy Awards may not have an easy time of it.
The organisers have been holding extra rehearsals this year to deal with any unscripted moments.
They cannot afford another hiccup like last year, when it was erroneously announced that "La La Land" had won best picture, only to be corrected moments later.
Jimmy Kimmel, who presented that show and will also host this year's event, can finally see the funny side.
"We're going to plant the wrong envelope in a number of categories, just to keep people on their toes, and then we'll be going into the crowd and pulling Oscars away from people," he deadpanned.
To make sure that does not happen, the accountants PwC, which is responsible for ensuring the voting and awards process is accurate and fair, is taking extra precautions.
Should they really need to go to such lengths? Steve Pond, a seasoned awards reporter with The Wrap, told ITV News there should be no need.
"It's just a matter of making sure that the envelope you hand somebody has the right category written on the front of it. That's not a really hard job for capable people," he said.
Such a mistake is unlikely to happen again, instead of more concern for this year's Oscars ceremony is the sexual abuse scandal that has engulfed the industry.
Three red billboards in LA - an allusion to the Oscar-nominated film "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" - urge stars to "name names" when they get up on stage on Sunday night.