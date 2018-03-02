Oscars 2018: Academy Awards hopes for 'less drama' after last year's gaffe

The Oscars are no doubt hoping for an uneventful, gaffe-free show this year, but the 90th Academy Awards may not have an easy time of it.

The organisers have been holding extra rehearsals this year to deal with any unscripted moments.

They cannot afford another hiccup like last year, when it was erroneously announced that "La La Land" had won best picture, only to be corrected moments later.

Jimmy Kimmel, who presented that show and will also host this year's event, can finally see the funny side.

"We're going to plant the wrong envelope in a number of categories, just to keep people on their toes, and then we'll be going into the crowd and pulling Oscars away from people," he deadpanned.