Pregnant women can use saunas and take hot baths without risking the baby's health, study finds

A study claims pregnant woman can exercise in warm weather and use saunas or hot baths without risking the health of their unborn child, contradicting advice that women should avoid getting too hot

The University of Exeter was involved in carrying out the research, which analysed the results of 12 studies published up to July 2017.

These reported the core temperature response of 347 pregnant women to heat stress, either through exercise or through passive heating, such as using a sauna or sitting in a hot bath.

Current advice says that pregnant women should avoid heat stress based on concerns about possible risks of exceeding a core body temperature of 39C during pregnancy.

Their research, which is published online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, found no woman exceeded the recommended core temperature limit of 39C across all studies.

The highest overall individual core temperature reported was 38.9C, while the highest average core temperature was 38.3C for exercise on land, 37.5C for exercise in water, 36.9C for hot water bathing and 37.6C for sauna exposure.

Based on these results, the researchers say that pregnant women can safely engage in up to 35 minutes of high intensity aerobic exercise (at 80-90% of their maximum heart rate) at air temperatures of up to 25C and 45% relative humidity.

They said they can also safely take part in aqua-aerobic exercise in water temperatures ranging from 28.8C to 33.4C for up to 45 minutes, and sit in hot baths (40C) or hot/drysaunas (70C; 15% relative humidity) for up to 20 minutes, irrespective of pregnancy stage, without reaching the recommended core temperature limit of 39C.